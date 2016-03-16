flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

16 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 16 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 16 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight14,383 g
  • Diameter34,6 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination16 Groschen
  • Yearno date (1709)
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:30000 USD
Auction sales chart 16 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 16 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly". This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4572 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 42,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Poland 16 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
SellerNiemczyk
DateSeptember 17, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
35003 $
Price in auction currency 165000 PLN
Poland 16 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
48589 $
Price in auction currency 42000 EUR
Poland 16 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Niemczyk - April 22, 2017
SellerNiemczyk
DateApril 22, 2017
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 16 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Künker - March 16, 2016
SellerKünker
DateMarch 16, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 16 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 16 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
Poland 16 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 16 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
SellerStack's
DateApril 25, 2008
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 16 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction CNG - December 6, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
SellerCNG
DateDecember 6, 2000
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 16 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Künker - June 15, 1999
SellerKünker
DateJune 15, 1999
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 16 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 16 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" is 30000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 16 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly"?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 16 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 16 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly"?

To sell the 16 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

