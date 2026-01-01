flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

Commemorative coins 16 Groschen of Augustus II - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

16 Groschen 1709

Butterfly
YearMarkDescriptionKopickiSalesSales
no date (1709)R6010
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of PolandCoin catalog of Augustus IIAll Polish coinsPolish coins 16 GroschenNumismatic auctions