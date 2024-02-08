8 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" (Poland, Augustus II)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight7 g
- Diameter29 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryPoland
- PeriodAugustus II
- Denomination8 Groschen
- Yearno date (1709)
- RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 8 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly". This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4887 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.
How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 8 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly"?
According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 8 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" is 33000 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 8 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly"?
The information on the current value of the Polish coin 8 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 8 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly"?
To sell the 8 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.