4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: NIEMCZYK - Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight5,16 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination4 Groschen
  • Yearno date (1709)
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:7100 USD
Auction sales chart 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly". This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2393 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2024.

Poland 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Kroha - October 5, 2024
SellerKroha
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
16473 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Poland 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
SellerKatz
DateMarch 29, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
3622 $
Price in auction currency 3250 EUR
Poland 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateMay 17, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction BAC - October 26, 2017
SellerBAC
DateOctober 26, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Niemczyk - April 22, 2017
SellerNiemczyk
DateApril 22, 2017
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerNiemczyk
DateApril 22, 2017
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction BAC - March 22, 2017
SellerBAC
DateMarch 22, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Künker - March 16, 2016
SellerKünker
DateMarch 16, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Westfälische - November 23, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateNovember 23, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Niemczyk - October 19, 2013
SellerNiemczyk
DateOctober 19, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerNiemczyk
DateOctober 19, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
SellerStack's
DateApril 25, 2008
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerStack's
DateApril 25, 2008
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2002
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction CNG - December 6, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
SellerCNG
DateDecember 6, 2000
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
SellerCNG
DateDecember 6, 2000
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Sotheby's - November 3, 1983
SellerSotheby's
DateNovember 3, 1983
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerSotheby's
DateNovember 3, 1983
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" is 7100 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly"?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly"?

To sell the 4 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
