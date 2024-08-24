Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1819

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1819 JP
Reverse 8 Escudos 1819 JP
8 Escudos 1819 JP
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 72
Obverse 4 Escudos 1819 JP
Reverse 4 Escudos 1819 JP
4 Escudos 1819 JP
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 2 Escudos 1819 JP
Reverse 2 Escudos 1819 JP
2 Escudos 1819 JP
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1819 JP
Reverse 1 Escudo 1819 JP
1 Escudo 1819 JP
Average price 750 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1819 L JP
Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1819 L JP
1/2 Escudo 1819 L JP
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 9
