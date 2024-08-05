Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1819 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1819 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4399 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (4)
- Heritage (8)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Stack's (8)
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1064 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 10, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
12
