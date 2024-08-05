Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1819 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1819 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1819 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1819 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4399 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Peru 4 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Peru 4 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1064 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Cayón - May 9, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2013
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Stack's - January 10, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date January 10, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price

