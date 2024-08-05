Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1819 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1819 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71442 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1779 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1725 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
