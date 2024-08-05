Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1819 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1819 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1819 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1819 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71442 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (5)
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (12)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (10)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (4)
Peru 8 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1779 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1725 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Stack's - February 26, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
