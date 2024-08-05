Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1819 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1819 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62314 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place May 9, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Sedwick (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
