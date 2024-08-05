1 Escudo 1819 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1819 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62314 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place May 9, 2019.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) Service NGC (2)