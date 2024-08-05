Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1819 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1819 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1819 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1819 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62314 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place May 9, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
Peru 1 Escudo 1819 JP at auction Heritage - May 9, 2019
Peru 1 Escudo 1819 JP at auction Heritage - May 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Peru 1 Escudo 1819 JP at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Peru 1 Escudo 1819 JP at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Peru 1 Escudo 1819 JP at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1819 JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

