Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1/2 Escudo 1819 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,873)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0491 oz) 1,5277 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1819 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1873 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place December 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1312 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2003 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search