1/2 Escudo 1819 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1819 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1873 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place December 13, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (3) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)