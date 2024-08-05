Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1/2 Escudo 1819 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1819 L JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1819 L JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,873)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0491 oz) 1,5277 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1819 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1873 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place December 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1819 L JP at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1312 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1819 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2003 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1819 L JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1819 L JP at auction Cayón - February 29, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1819 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1819 L JP at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1819 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1819 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1819 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

