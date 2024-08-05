Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1819 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1819 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
Peru 2 Escudos 1819 JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

