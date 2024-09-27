Catalog
Home
Catalog
Hesse-Homburg coins price guide
Ferdinand
Thaler
Hesse-Homburg
Period:
1838-1863
1838-1863
Louis William
1838-1839
Philip August Frederick
1840-1846
Ferdinand
1858-1863
Home
Catalog
Hesse-Homburg coins price guide
Ferdinand
Thaler
Silver coins Thaler of Ferdinand - Hesse-Homburg
Thaler 1858-1863
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1858
2
71
1859
0
50
1860
0
40
1861
0
35
1862
0
50
1863
0
91
