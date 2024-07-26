Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

Thaler 1860 (Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand)

Obverse Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand Reverse Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Ferdinand
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Ferdinand (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3635 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • CNG (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (4)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1860 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1860 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1860 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1860 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1860 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1860 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1860 at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1860 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1860 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1860 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1860 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1860 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1860 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1860 at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1860 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1860 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1860 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1860 at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

