Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
Thaler 1860 (Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Ferdinand
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1860
- Ruler Ferdinand (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3635 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
