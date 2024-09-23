Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
MENU
Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Account
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
USD
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Home
Catalog
Hesse-Homburg
1860
Hesse-Homburg
Period:
1838-1863
1838-1863
Louis William
1838-1839
Philip August Frederick
1840-1846
Ferdinand
1858-1863
Home
Catalog
Hesse-Homburg
1860
Coins of Hesse-Homburg 1860
Select a category
All
Silver
Silver coins
Thaler 1860
Average price
270 $
Sales
0
40
Best offers
Pesek Auctions
Auction
Sep 23, 2024
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Hesse-Homburg
Period
1838-1863
Category
Close
???
Hesse-Homburg
Period
1838-1863
Louis William
1838-1839
Philip August Frederick
1840-1846
Ferdinand
1858-1863
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send