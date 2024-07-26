Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

Thaler 1863 (Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand)

Obverse Thaler 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand Reverse Thaler 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Ferdinand
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Ferdinand (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4145 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
760 $
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
688 $
688 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 at auction Nihon - July 12, 2020
Seller Nihon
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
