Thaler 1863 (Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4145 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (24) XF (31) VF (29) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (6) RNGA (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (6)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (5)

Heritage (6)

Höhn (6)

Künker (19)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Nihon (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (8)

Russian Heritage (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (3)

Teutoburger (10)

UBS (2)

WAG (4)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (1)