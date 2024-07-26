Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
Thaler 1863 (Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Ferdinand
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1863
- Ruler Ferdinand (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4145 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
688 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
