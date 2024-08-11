Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

Coins of Hesse-Homburg 1863

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1863
Reverse Thaler 1863
Thaler 1863
Average price 660 $
Sales
0 91
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search