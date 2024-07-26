Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
Thaler 1862 (Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Ferdinand
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1862
- Ruler Ferdinand (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1502 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
