Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

Thaler 1862 (Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand)

Obverse Thaler 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand Reverse Thaler 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Ferdinand
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Ferdinand (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1502 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (7)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (10)
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
532 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 at auction Felzmann - September 5, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Homburg Coin catalog of Ferdinand Coins of Hesse-Homburg in 1862 All Hesse-Homburg coins Hesse-Homburg silver coins Hesse-Homburg coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search