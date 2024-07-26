Thaler 1862 (Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1502 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

