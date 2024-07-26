Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
Thaler 1861 (Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Ferdinand
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1861
- Ruler Ferdinand (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3273 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
563 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
