Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

Thaler 1861 (Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand)

Obverse Thaler 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand Reverse Thaler 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Ferdinand
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Ferdinand (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3273 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (6)
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
563 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 at auction Niemczyk - June 16, 2019
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 at auction Niemczyk - June 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 at auction Höhn - September 13, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 at auction Felzmann - July 4, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date July 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1861 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Homburg Coin catalog of Ferdinand Coins of Hesse-Homburg in 1861 All Hesse-Homburg coins Hesse-Homburg silver coins Hesse-Homburg coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search