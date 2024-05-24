Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

Thaler 1858 (Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand)

Obverse Thaler 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand Reverse Thaler 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Ferdinand
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Ferdinand (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2931 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.

Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PL PCGS
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 at auction Felzmann - January 17, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date January 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
