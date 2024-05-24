Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
Thaler 1858 (Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Ferdinand
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1858
- Ruler Ferdinand (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2931 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (5)
- Künker (20)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (11)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date January 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search