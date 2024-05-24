Thaler 1858 (Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2931 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (26) XF (19) VF (20) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) PL (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Felzmann (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (4)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (5)

Künker (20)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Sedwick (1)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (6)

UBS (1)

WAG (11)

Westfälische (1)