Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
Thaler 1859 (Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Ferdinand
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1859
- Ruler Ferdinand (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31247 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (3)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (13)
- Möller (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Teutoburger (4)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (2)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (8)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller VINCHON
Date December 12, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
