Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

Thaler 1859 (Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand)

Obverse Thaler 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand Reverse Thaler 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Ferdinand

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Ferdinand
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Ferdinand (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31247 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1859 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1859 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1859 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1859 at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - August 16, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date August 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1859 at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - March 15, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1859 at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1859 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1859 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1859 at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1859 at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1859 at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1859 at auction VINCHON - December 12, 2019
Seller VINCHON
Date December 12, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1859 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1859 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Thaler 1859 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

