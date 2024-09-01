Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Coins of Hanover 1866

Golden coins

Obverse Krone 1866 B
Reverse Krone 1866 B
Krone 1866 B
Average price 1500 $
Sales
1 117
Obverse 1/2 Krone 1866 B
Reverse 1/2 Krone 1866 B
1/2 Krone 1866 B
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 17

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1866 B
Reverse 2 Thaler 1866 B
2 Thaler 1866 B
Average price 630 $
Sales
0 268
Obverse Thaler 1866 B
Reverse Thaler 1866 B
Thaler 1866 B
Average price 160 $
Sales
2 353
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1866 B
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1866 B
1/6 Thaler 1866 B
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Groschen 1866 B
Reverse Groschen 1866 B
Groschen 1866 B
Average price 55 $
Sales
1 22
Obverse Groschen 1858-1866
Reverse Groschen 1858-1866
Groschen 1858-1866 Off-center strike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Category
Year
