Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/6 Thaler 1866 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3625 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date October 1, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

