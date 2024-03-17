Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/6 Thaler 1866 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1866
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3625 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
