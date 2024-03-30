Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Groschen 1866 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,2 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,484 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Groschen
- Year 1866
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Groschen 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 57 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
