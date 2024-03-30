Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Groschen 1866 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Groschen 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Groschen 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,484 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Groschen
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Groschen 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Hanover Groschen 1866 B at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 57 EUR
Hanover Groschen 1866 B at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Hanover Groschen 1866 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Groschen 1866 B at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1866 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Groschen 1866 B at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1866 B at auction Heritage - March 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Groschen 1866 B at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Groschen 1866 B at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1866 B at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Groschen 1866 B at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Groschen 1866 B at auction Inasta - July 2, 2020
Seller Inasta
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Groschen 1866 B at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Groschen 1866 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Groschen 1866 B at auction Numismática Leilões - December 17, 2018
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Groschen 1866 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Groschen 1866 B at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 7, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1866 B at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 9, 2017
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1866 B at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 22, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Groschen 1866 B at auction Heritage - December 10, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Groschen 1866 B at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Hanover Groschen 1866 B at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

