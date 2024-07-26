Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Thaler 1866 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 2 Thaler 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (268)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Thaler 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 19, 2018.

Hanover 2 Thaler 1866 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1790 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Hanover 2 Thaler 1866 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
949 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
