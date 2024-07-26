2 Thaler 1866 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Thaler 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 19, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (36) AU (92) XF (120) VF (11) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS64 (5) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) AU58 (2) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (14) RNGA (1) PCGS (4)

