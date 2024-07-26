Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Thaler 1866 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1866
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (268)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Thaler 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 19, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auction World (3)
- Auctiones (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (14)
- Cayón (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- DNW (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (19)
- Felzmann (6)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Gärtner (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (12)
- Heritage (5)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (6)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- JMPG (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (70)
- Leu (1)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- London Coins (1)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (6)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Schulman (3)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sonntag (2)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Teutoburger (13)
- UBS (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (29)
- Westfälische (9)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1790 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search