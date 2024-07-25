Thaler 1866 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4070 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (68) AU (109) XF (95) VF (48) No grade (25) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS65 (3) MS64 (4) MS63 (9) MS62 (6) MS61 (4) AU50 (1) PF64 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (2) PL (4) Service NGC (16) PCGS (13) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Auction World (6)

Auctiones (1)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

AURORA (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (9)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (2)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (2)

COINSNET (3)

DNW (2)

Emporium Hamburg (28)

Felzmann (11)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (6)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)

Grün (6)

Heritage (10)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (6)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (10)

iNumis (3)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (7)

Kroha (3)

Künker (32)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

London Coin Galleries (2)

London Coins (1)

Möller (6)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (3)

Nihon (2)

Numimarket (3)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Numismatica Ferrarese (3)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Palombo (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (7)

Rhenumis (2)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (21)

San Martino (1)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (4)

Soler y Llach (10)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (8)

Stack's (4)

Stary Sklep (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (28)

TMAJK sro (1)

UBS (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Varesi (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

WAG (32)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (2)