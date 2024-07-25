Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1866 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1866
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (353)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4070 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
