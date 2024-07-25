Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1866 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Thaler 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Thaler 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (353)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4070 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auction World (6)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Busso Peus (9)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • DNW (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (28)
  • Felzmann (11)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (6)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (10)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (32)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • London Coin Galleries (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Möller (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (7)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (21)
  • San Martino (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (8)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (28)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Varesi (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • WAG (32)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction San Martino - May 31, 2024
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction San Martino - May 31, 2024
Seller San Martino
Date May 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 11, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Hanover Thaler 1866 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George V Coins of Hanover in 1866 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search