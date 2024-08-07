Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Krone 1866 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1866
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Krone 1866 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 904 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 48,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1205 $
Price in auction currency 1125 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2129 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
