Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Krone 1866 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Krone 1866 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Krone 1866 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Krone 1866 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 904 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 48,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Hanover Krone 1866 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1205 $
Price in auction currency 1125 EUR
Hanover Krone 1866 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1866 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2129 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Hanover Krone 1866 B at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1866 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1866 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1866 B at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1866 B at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1866 B at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1866 B at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1866 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1866 B at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1866 B at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1866 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1866 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1866 B at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1866 B at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1866 B at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1866 B at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1866 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1866 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
