Krone 1866 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Krone 1866 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 904 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 48,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

