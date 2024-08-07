Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/2 Krone 1866 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1866 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/2 Krone 1866 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,556 g
  • Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Krone 1866 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1692 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1866 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1866 B at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
5219 $
Price in auction currency 20500 PLN
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1866 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1866 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1866 B at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1866 B at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1866 B at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1866 B at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1866 B at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1866 B at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1866 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1866 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1866 B at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1866 B at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1866 B at auction Stack's - April 24, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date April 24, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1866 B at auction Künker - September 27, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1866 B at auction Stack's - March 10, 2006
Seller Stack's
Date March 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

