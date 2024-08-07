Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/2 Krone 1866 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,556 g
- Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1866
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Krone 1866 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1692 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
5219 $
Price in auction currency 20500 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 24, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
