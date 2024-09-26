Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Coins of Hanover 1865

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1865 B
Reverse Thaler 1865 B
Thaler 1865 B
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 66
Obverse Groschen 1865 B
Reverse Groschen 1865 B
Groschen 1865 B
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Groschen 1858-1866
Reverse Groschen 1858-1866
Groschen 1858-1866 Off-center strike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1865 B
Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1865 B
1/2 Groschen 1865 B
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 7

Commemorative coins

Obverse Thaler 1865 B Waterloo
Reverse Thaler 1865 B Waterloo
Thaler 1865 B Waterloo
Average price 200 $
Sales
1 450
Obverse Thaler 1865 B Union
Reverse Thaler 1865 B Union
Thaler 1865 B Union
Average price 630 $
Sales
0 205
Obverse Thaler 1865 B The Holy Day of Frisia
Reverse Thaler 1865 B The Holy Day of Frisia
Thaler 1865 B The Holy Day of Frisia
Average price 1200 $
Sales
1 318
