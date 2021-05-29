Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/2 Groschen 1865 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,242 g
- Diameter 14,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1/2 Groschen
- Year 1865
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 881 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place May 29, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (5)
- Höhn (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search