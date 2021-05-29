1/2 Groschen 1865 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 881 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place May 29, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2)