Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/2 Groschen 1865 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,242 g
  • Diameter 14,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/2 Groschen
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 881 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place May 29, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1865 B at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1865 B at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1865 B at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1865 B at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1865 B at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1865 B at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 29, 2021
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1865 B at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

