Groschen 1865 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Groschen 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 55. Bidding took place April 29, 2024.

