Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Groschen 1865 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Groschen 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Groschen 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,484 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Groschen
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Groschen 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 55. Bidding took place April 29, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (9)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Hanover Groschen 1865 B at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Hanover Groschen 1865 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Hanover Groschen 1865 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Groschen 1865 B at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1865 B at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Groschen 1865 B at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1865 B at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1865 B at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1865 B at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1865 B at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1865 B at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1865 B at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1865 B at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1865 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Groschen 1865 B at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1865 B at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Groschen 1865 B at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

