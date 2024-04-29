Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Groschen 1865 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,2 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,484 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Groschen
- Year 1865
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Groschen 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 55. Bidding took place April 29, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
