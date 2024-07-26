Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (450)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1865 "Waterloo" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1882 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place June 4, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (4)
  • Auction World (5)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • BAC (15)
  • Busso Peus (16)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (32)
  • Felzmann (14)
  • Frankfurter (3)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (8)
  • Grün (18)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (16)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Kroha (5)
  • Künker (52)
  • Leu (2)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Möller (7)
  • MS67 (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (16)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (14)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (7)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (54)
  • UBS (4)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
  • WAG (57)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (3)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1865 "Waterloo", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George V Coins of Hanover in 1865 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search