Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1865
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (450)
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1865 "Waterloo" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1882 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place June 4, 2018.
For the sale of Thaler 1865 "Waterloo", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
