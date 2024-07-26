Thaler 1865 B "Waterloo" (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1865 "Waterloo" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1882 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place June 4, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (67) AU (138) XF (203) VF (29) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (7) MS64 (4) MS63 (2) MS62 (8) MS61 (3) AU55 (1) PF63 (2) DETAILS (3) PL (4) Service NGC (14) PCGS (14) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (4)

Auction World (5)

Auctiones (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

BAC (15)

Busso Peus (16)

Cayón (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (2)

COINSNET (3)

Dorotheum (2)

Eeckhout (1)

Emporium Hamburg (32)

Felzmann (14)

Frankfurter (3)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (8)

Grün (18)

Heritage (8)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (16)

iNumis (1)

Jesús Vico (2)

Katz (4)

Kroha (5)

Künker (52)

Leu (2)

London Coin Galleries (1)

Marciniak (3)

Möller (7)

MS67 (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (16)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)

Niemczyk (2)

Nihon (2)

Nomisma (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (14)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (5)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (3)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (7)

Spink (3)

Stack's (3)

Teutoburger (54)

UBS (4)

Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)

WAG (57)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (3)

Wormser Auktionshaus (3)