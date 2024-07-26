Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1865 B "Union" (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Thaler 1865 B "Union" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Thaler 1865 B "Union" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (205)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1865 "Union" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 901 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Union" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Union" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
806 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Union" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Union" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Union" at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Union" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Union" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Union" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Union" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Union" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Union" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Union" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Union" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Union" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Union" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Union" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Union" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Union" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Union" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Union" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "Union" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1865 "Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

