Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (318)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1865 "The Holy Day of Frisia" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 6,200. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Hanover Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1181 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1243 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition PL61 ННР
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Hanover Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1865 "The Holy Day of Frisia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

