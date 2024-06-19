Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1865
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (318)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1865 "The Holy Day of Frisia" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 6,200. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1181 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1243 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1865 "The Holy Day of Frisia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
