Thaler 1865 B "The Holy Day of Frisia" (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1865 "The Holy Day of Frisia" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 6,200. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

