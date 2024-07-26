Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1865 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Thaler 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Thaler 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1783 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Hanover Thaler 1865 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1865 B at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1865 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1865 B at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Hanover Thaler 1865 B at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1865 B at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

