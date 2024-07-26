Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1865 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1865
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1783 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
- Aurea (3)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (12)
- Möller (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (13)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search