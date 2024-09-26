Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Coins of Hanover 1861

Golden coins

Obverse Krone 1861 B
Reverse Krone 1861 B
Krone 1861 B
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 1

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1861 B
Reverse Thaler 1861 B
Thaler 1861 B
Average price 150 $
Sales
1 122
Obverse Groschen 1861 B
Reverse Groschen 1861 B
Groschen 1861 B
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Groschen 1858-1866
Reverse Groschen 1858-1866
Groschen 1858-1866 Off-center strike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1861 B
Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1861 B
1/2 Groschen 1861 B
Average price 40 $
Sales
1 13

Copper coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1861 B
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1861 B
2 Pfennig 1861 B
Average price 10 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1861 B
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1861 B
1 Pfennig 1861 B
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 32
