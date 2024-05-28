1/2 Groschen 1861 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1861 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1272 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 85. Bidding took place March 7, 2022.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (1) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service NGC (2)