Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/2 Groschen 1861 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,242 g
- Diameter 14,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1/2 Groschen
- Year 1861
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1861 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1272 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 85. Bidding took place March 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
