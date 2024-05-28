Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/2 Groschen 1861 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1861 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1861 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,242 g
  • Diameter 14,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/2 Groschen
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1861 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1272 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 85. Bidding took place March 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1861 B at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1861 B at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1861 B at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1861 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1861 B at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1861 B at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1861 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1861 B at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1861 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1861 B at auction Schulman - May 24, 2019
Seller Schulman
Date May 24, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1861 B at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 30, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1861 B at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 7, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1861 B at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1861 B at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

