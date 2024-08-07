Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Krone 1861 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Krone 1861 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Krone 1861 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Krone 1861 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4920 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Hanover Krone 1861 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
