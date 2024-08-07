Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Krone 1861 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1861
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Krone 1861 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4920 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
