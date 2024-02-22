Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1861 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1861
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place June 13, 2022.
Сondition
