Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1861 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1861 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1 Pfennig 1861 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place June 13, 2022.

Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

