Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1861 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Thaler 1861 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Thaler 1861 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1861 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4931 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Aurea (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (16)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (17)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (21)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover Thaler 1861 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1861 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1861 B at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Hanover Thaler 1861 B at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1861 B at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1861 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1861 B at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1861 B at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Hanover Thaler 1861 B at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1861 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1861 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1861 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1861 B at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1861 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1861 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1861 B at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1861 B at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1861 B at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1861 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1861 B at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1861 B at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1861 B at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Hanover Thaler 1861 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George V Coins of Hanover in 1861 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search