Thaler 1861 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1861 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4931 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (3) PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (17) AU (43) XF (34) VF (18) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) VF30 (1) PL62 (2) Service ННР (2) NGC (2) PCGS (4) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Aurea (3)

AURORA (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (3)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (16)

Felzmann (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (4)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (4)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (17)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (4)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (2)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (6)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (21)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (1)