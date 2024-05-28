Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1861 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1861
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1861 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 728 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,400. Bidding took place January 26, 2023.
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
