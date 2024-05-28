2 Pfennig 1861 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1861 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 728 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,400. Bidding took place January 26, 2023.

