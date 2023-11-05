Groschen 1861 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Groschen 1861 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1111 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 80. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

Сondition XF (1)