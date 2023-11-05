Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Groschen 1861 B (Hanover, George V)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,484 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Groschen
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Groschen 1861 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1111 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 80. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

Hanover Groschen 1861 B at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Hanover Groschen 1861 B at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

