Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1930 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 320,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1232 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction Coinhouse - January 31, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction CNG - December 1, 2020
Seller CNG
Date December 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction Aurea - May 27, 2015
Seller Aurea
Date May 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

