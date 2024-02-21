Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1930 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 320,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1930
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1232 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
