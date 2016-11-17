Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1925 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1925 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1925 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,950,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 16, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 J at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 J at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1925 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 5 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search