5 Reichspfennig 1925 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 16, 2016.

Сondition AU (2) VF (1)