Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1925 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1925 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1925 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Münzhandlung Krogoll

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,300,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1166 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 30. Bidding took place November 23, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1925 J at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 ₽
Price in auction currency 30 RUB
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1925 J at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1925 J at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1925 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 1 Reichspfennig
