Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1819

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1819 P FM
Reverse 8 Escudos 1819 P FM
8 Escudos 1819 P FM
Average price 3600 $
Sales
0 89
Obverse 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF
8 Escudos 1819 NR JF
Average price 1600 $
Sales
1 282
Obverse 4 Escudos 1819 NR JF
Reverse 4 Escudos 1819 NR JF
4 Escudos 1819 NR JF
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Escudos 1819 P FM
Reverse 2 Escudos 1819 P FM
2 Escudos 1819 P FM
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Escudo 1819 P FM
Reverse 1 Escudo 1819 P FM
1 Escudo 1819 P FM
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF
1 Escudo 1819 NR JF
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 16
