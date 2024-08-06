Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1819 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1819 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24373 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1541 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
468 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
