Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1819 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1819 P FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1819 P FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1819 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24373 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1541 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
468 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

