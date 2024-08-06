1 Escudo 1819 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (2) VF (7) F (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) XF45 (1) VF20 (1) Service NGC (5)