1 Escudo 1819 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 201 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
