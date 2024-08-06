Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1819 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 201 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF at auction Sedwick - November 14, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 9, 2004
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 9, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Colombia in 1819 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search