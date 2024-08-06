Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1819 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1819 P FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1819 P FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30058 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1862 $
Price in auction currency 1725 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1738 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Stack's - February 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 P FM at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

