8 Escudos 1819 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30058 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (16) XF (29) VF (36) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (5) AU58 (5) AU53 (3) XF45 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (15) PCGS (4)

