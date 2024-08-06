1 Escudo 1819 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40112 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 950. Bidding took place August 14, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (8) F (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) XF40 (1) Service PCGS (3)