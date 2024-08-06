Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1819 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40112 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 950. Bidding took place August 14, 2018.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
