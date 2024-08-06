Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1819 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1819 P FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1819 P FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40112 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 950. Bidding took place August 14, 2018.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 P FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 P FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 P FM at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
892 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 P FM at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 P FM at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 P FM at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 P FM at auction Auctiones - March 17, 2019
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 P FM at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 P FM at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 P FM at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 P FM at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 P FM at auction Jesús Vico - March 3, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 30, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 P FM at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 P FM at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1819 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

