Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1819 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1819 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1819 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1819 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34082 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Colombia 4 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Colombia 4 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1384 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

