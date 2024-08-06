4 Escudos 1819 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1819 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34082 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

