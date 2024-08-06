Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1819 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1819 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34082 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1384 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
