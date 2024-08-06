8 Escudos 1819 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3030 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 860,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2021.

