Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1819 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (282) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3030 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 860,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (9)
- Aureo & Calicó (47)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (40)
- Creusy Numismatique (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (6)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (50)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (17)
- Hess Divo (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- ibercoin (4)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (6)
- Möller (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numisor (4)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (25)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (12)
- Tauler & Fau (14)
- UBS (9)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 19, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 14
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search