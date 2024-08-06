Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1819 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (282) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3030 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 860,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (9)
  • Aureo & Calicó (47)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (40)
  • Creusy Numismatique (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (50)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (17)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numisor (4)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (25)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (12)
  • Tauler & Fau (14)
  • UBS (9)
  • Varesi (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1808 $
Price in auction currency 1675 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Heritage - February 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 19, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Heritage - August 18, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1819 NR JF at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Colombia in 1819 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search